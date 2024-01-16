De Beers Shines at the 2024 Critics' Choice & Emmy Awards

News provided by

De Beers

16 Jan, 2024, 16:37 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & ethically sourced diamond jewelry dazzled on nominees and actors Jennifer Aniston and Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 29th Critics' Choice Awards and on Quinta Brunson and Ariana DeBose at the 75th Emmy Awards.

At Critics' Choice, Jennifer Aniston, nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series, exuded effortless glamour while dripping in diamond pieces from De Beers Jewellers including shoulder-sweeping long diamond earrings, a two-stone diamond ring, and pear-shaped diamond ring. Sheryl Lee Ralph, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, radiated natural elegance in classic diamond pieces from De Beers Jewellers including long diamond drop earrings and a diamond line bracelet.

The following evening, Quinta Brunson sparkled while accepting the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series wearing diamond hoop earrings from the Metamorphosis by De Beers high jewellery collection, a Talisman cocktail ring, and a pear-shaped diamond ring. Actor, Ariana De Bose stunned in classic diamond pieces including a long bezel set lariat diamond necklace, round brilliant sleeper earrings, a Dewdrop one line pavé ring and an assortment of diamond eternity bands.

De Beers' unique connection to the source affords the House unparalleled access to the Earth's most spectacular diamonds, while also ensuring their superior quality, traceability and positive impact. With over 130 years of diamond expertise, De Beers consciously selects the most awe-inspiring diamonds to masterfully craft extraordinary wearable works of art that magnify and immortalize the beauty of nature with timeless designs.

De Beers looks at the 29th Critics' Choice Awards include:

Jennifer Aniston, Nominee for Best Actress in a Drama Series, The Morning Show

  • De Beers Long Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 4.96 carats.
  • De Beers OBS Pear-Shaped Diamond Ring set in Platinum, 5.45 carats
  • De Beers Diamond Cocktail Ring set in 18K White Gold, 8.52 carats.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary

  • De Beers Long Diamond Drop Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 16.33 carats.
  • De Beers Classic Diamond Line Bracelet set in Platinum, 17.03 carats.

De Beers looks at the 75th Emmy Awards include:

Quinta Brunson, Winner and Nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Saturday Night Live

  • Metamorphosis by De Beers Summer Hoop Earrings set in 18K Yellow Gold, 5.73 carats.
  • De Beers Talisman Cocktail Diamond Ring set in 18K Yellow Gold, 4.71 carats.
  • De Beers OBS Pear-Shaped Diamond Ring set in 18K Yellow Gold, 11.30 carats.

Ariana DeBose, Actor

  • De Beers Classic Bezel Set Diamond Necklace with Clip set in 18K White Gold, 16.63 carats.
  • De Beers Classic Round Brilliant Diamond Sleeper Earrings set in Platinum, 6.84 carats.
  • De Beers Classic Allegria Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 3.70 carats.
  • De Beers Classic Allegria Diamond Eternity Band set in Platinum, 3.34 carats
  • De Beers Dewdrop One Line Pavé Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold.

About De Beers Jewellers 

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers diamond jewellery is available in more than 30 stores worldwide, as well as online at debeers.com.

SOURCE De Beers

Also from this source

Taylor Swift and Natalie Portman Shine in De Beers at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Taylor Swift and Natalie Portman Shine in De Beers at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

De Beers Jewellers natural & responsibly sourced diamond jewelry dazzled on nominees Taylor Swift and Natalie Portman at the 81st Golden Globe Awards ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Fashion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.