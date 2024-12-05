DE-CIX: The largest Internet Exchange in New York has now expanded into Brooklyn with DataVerge Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DE-CIX , the world's leading neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, and DataVerge , Brooklyn's largest carrier-neutral data center and interconnection facility, today announced a new partnership to bring high-speed interconnection to Brooklyn. DE-CIX New York, already the largest IX in the Northeast, will be extended to the DataVerge facility in Brooklyn's Industry City. This will integrate networks and businesses in Brooklyn into the vibrant carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem of DE-CIX New York and enable seamless access to the global DE-CIX interconnection ecosystem. The new infrastructure in the DataVerge facility, which is expected to be live in Q1 2025, brings DE-CIX's flagship North American IX to 15 switches and over 40 sites served across greater New York. This move further broadens the reach of the DE-CIX platform, now covering an area spanning Long Island to the East and Piscataway and Edison to the South and West.

Growing connectivity demand in Industry City

"We are delighted to expand our relationship with DataVerge – who have evolved over the years along a unique growth trajectory from a valued customer to a valuable partner," said Ed d'Agostino, Vice President DE-CIX North America. "The DE-CIX presence in Brooklyn provides high performance interconnection to meet the growing demand in the Industry City ecosystem, mutually benefitting both DataVerge and DE-CIX – and opening the platform to customers that previously did not have access to turn-key connectivity. This new partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to developing the market in New York and elsewhere in the US."

"We are incredibly proud of the thriving interconnected ecosystem we've cultivated, and with DE-CIX joining, we see a powerful testament to the value and demand for this network," said Ray Sidler, CEO of DataVerge. "DE-CIX's presence highlights the importance of seamless connectivity in driving innovation and reliability for our partners and clients in the Tri State region. Together, we are advancing a future where robust, global access is the foundation for success."

Founded in 2014, DE-CIX New York is the largest IX in New York and the youngest Internet Exchange in the Top 5 largest IXs in the US. The IX connects over 265 networks from all across the city, with an infrastructure that spans over 40 sites served. DE-CIX New York is connected to all other DE-CIX locations in North America, enabling remote peering and access to a vibrant ecosystem of networks not present in other local exchanges. The DE-CIX Internet and Cloud Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond, Houston, and Phoenix, and the dedicated Cloud Exchange in Seattle, form the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. Further, DE-CIX New York is directly connected to DE-CIX's locations in Europe and beyond. Globally, DE-CIX offers its interconnection services in close to 60 locations across Europe, Africa, North and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. Accessible from data centers in over 600 cities world-wide, DE-CIX interconnects thousands of network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, and offers peering, cloud, and other interconnection services.

About DE-CIX North America

DE-CIX North America Inc., which began operations in 2014, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet and Cloud Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond, Houston, and Phoenix, and the dedicated Cloud Exchange in Seattle, create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX provides network and data center-neutral peering and other interconnection services in North America. With access to DE-CIX North Americas' Internet Exchanges, customers gain more control of their networks and access to world-class content providers, as well as IP transit, Virtual Private Network (VPN), and Blackholing services to mitigate the effects of DDoS attacks. DE-CIX New York is the youngest Internet Exchange in the Top 5 largest IXs in the US. It is carrier and data center-neutral and Open-IX certified. DE-CIX's IXs are distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange operator in North America. For more information, please visit https://de-cix.net/north-america

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connection to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant.

