De-Fossilized Sustainable PE, PP and PET (Washington DC, United States - April 17-18, 2024): Addressing Global Warming, Plastic Pollution and Sustainable Feedstock

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "De-Fossilized Sustainable PE, PP and PET" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After 85 years of unmatched benefits to human life, our Polymer/Chemical Industry has come under scrutiny due to issues threatening the future, namely, (1) Climate Change (2) Land & Ocean Pollution and (3) Sustainability of Raw-Materials in the distant future.

In March of 2023, U.S. President Biden set a goal to replace 90% plastics with Bio-Materials over the next 2-decades. Policy statement invokes terms such as BIO-BASED / WASTE / RECYCLABLE to replace Fossil-Based Polymers.

A spirit of "Radical Innovations" in the field of chemicals/polymers has been underway; a phenomenon we have not seen in the chemical industry since the 1960's. Future technologies that take Sustainability & Environmental impact to new heights can be categorized in two areas, for example,

  • Non-Fossil Feedstock: Transitioning from traditional fossil-based raw-materials to Renewable BioMass, Waste(s) and GreenHouse Gas (GHG) Emissions.
  • Value Plastic-Waste: Cycling into Valued Products in a preferential order such as: Mechanical Recycling of Fossil/BioBased Plastics > Chemical Recycling into Building Blocks > Pyrolysis Oil > BioFuels > Incineration > BioDegradation > Landfill

The De-Fossilized Sustainable PE, PP, and PET Conference provides an unparalleled platform to engage with this sea change.

Spotlight on Speaker: Dr. Yash P. Khanna, CEO of InnoPlast Solutions, is one of the eminent speakers. With a legacy of 40 years in the industry, his credentials are replete with awards, patents, and groundbreaking research. His insights into plastics and polymers, coupled with his rich industrial affiliations, make him an authority on the subject.

For further details about the event, interested individuals can visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e515sp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market Research Report 2023: A $713.5 Million Market by 2030 - Wireless and AI-Integrated Holter Monitors Transforming Cardiovascular Health Monitoring

Elderly Population & Respiratory Distress Syndrome Fuel the Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market: Expected to Hit $2.7 Billion by 2028 with an 8% CAGR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.