De-Fossilized Sustainable PE, PP and PET (Washington DC, United States - April 17-18, 2024): Addressing Global Warming, Plastic Pollution and Sustainable Feedstock

After 85 years of unmatched benefits to human life, our Polymer/Chemical Industry has come under scrutiny due to issues threatening the future, namely, (1) Climate Change (2) Land & Ocean Pollution and (3) Sustainability of Raw-Materials in the distant future.

In March of 2023, U.S. President Biden set a goal to replace 90% plastics with Bio-Materials over the next 2-decades. Policy statement invokes terms such as BIO-BASED / WASTE / RECYCLABLE to replace Fossil-Based Polymers.

A spirit of "Radical Innovations" in the field of chemicals/polymers has been underway; a phenomenon we have not seen in the chemical industry since the 1960's. Future technologies that take Sustainability & Environmental impact to new heights can be categorized in two areas, for example,

Non-Fossil Feedstock: Transitioning from traditional fossil-based raw-materials to Renewable BioMass, Waste(s) and GreenHouse Gas (GHG) Emissions.

Value Plastic-Waste: Cycling into Valued Products in a preferential order such as: Mechanical Recycling of Fossil/BioBased Plastics > Chemical Recycling into Building Blocks > Pyrolysis Oil > BioFuels > Incineration > BioDegradation > Landfill

The De-Fossilized Sustainable PE, PP, and PET Conference provides an unparalleled platform to engage with this sea change.

Spotlight on Speaker: Dr. Yash P. Khanna, CEO of InnoPlast Solutions, is one of the eminent speakers. With a legacy of 40 years in the industry, his credentials are replete with awards, patents, and groundbreaking research. His insights into plastics and polymers, coupled with his rich industrial affiliations, make him an authority on the subject.

