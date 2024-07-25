De Havilland Canada and PAL Aerospace Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Develop New Innovations for DHC Aircraft

FARNBOROUGH, UK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Building on decades of partnership and collaboration, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (De Havilland Canada) and PAL Aerospace are proud to announce the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding to develop new innovations for De Havilland Aircraft, operated by the PAL Group of Companies, that can in turn be adopted by other fleet customers.

PAL Aerospace Logo (CNW Group/De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited)

De Havilland Canada has an extensive track record in the production of aircraft that can operate safely and reliably for decades in the toughest environments on the planet. The PAL Group of Companies are long standing De Havilland operators and leaders in commercial aviation and comprehensive aerospace solution provision. Today's MOU proposes to identify innovative solutions and new opportunities for the PAL Group to apply to their De Havilland Canada fleet.

The MOU addresses product developments and improvements in Low Earth Orbit satellite broadband Wi-Fi access and interior passenger/cargo combi configurations specific to the Dash 8-400 using the PAL Aerospace's proven expertise in advanced aerospace design, engineering, certification and aircraft modification. Together, De Havilland Canada and PAL Aerospace will develop these solutions quickly and integrate them into the PAL Group of Companies' fleet while making them available to the broader market following successful certification through De Havilland Canada.

"We are excited about the opportunity to broaden our partnership with De Havilland Canada through the signing of this MOU," said Cynthia Ballesteros, Senior Director of Business Development for PAL Aerospace. "Our long history of collaboration and cooperation has been a tremendous benefit to both companies, and we welcome this new opportunity to work together on the development of innovative solutions that will be available to all De Havilland Canada operators."

"The PAL Group of Companies has extensive experience operating De Havilland Canada aircraft in some of the most challenging aviation environments on earth," said Jean-Philippe Côté, Vice President of Programs and Business Development, De Havilland Canada. "This opportunity to work with PAL Aerospace to develop new upgrades and modifications to De Havilland Canada aircraft is one we couldn't pass up and is one more way that we at De Havilland Canada intend to keep the fleet flying for the long-term."

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production, and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and coastal surveillance. Visit: www.dehavilland.com.

About PAL Aerospace

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, PAL Aerospace is a Canadian-owned and operated global aerospace and defence company. With a focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, in-service support solutions, aircraft engineering and modification and crew resource management training. PAL Aerospace is internationally recognized by governments, militaries, and industry for on time/on budget delivery and high reliability rates. PAL Aerospace offers a single point of accountability for its programs and takes pride in being the trusted choice for clients worldwide.

To learn more, visit us online: palaerospace.com

For additional media assets, visit: https://dehavilland.com/en/media

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited