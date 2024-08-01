De Havilland Canada Provides Production Update for DHC-515 Firefighter

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada is pleased to provide a production update for the DHC-515 Firefighter that is now in production in our Canadian manufacturing facilities.

De Havilland Canada, through our partners at the Canadian Commercial Corporation have signed contracts with Greece, Croatia and Portugal for 11 aircraft as part of the European Union's consortium of countries that have announced their intention to initially purchase 22 aircraft and become the launch customers for this program.

