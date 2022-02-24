De La Calle Closes $7M Growth Round with KarpReilly

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, De La Calle announced their closure of a $7 million growth round in a joint venture with private equity firm, KarpReilly , HERE Studio , and DrinkPAK. KarpReilly's investment sets De La Calle up for significant growth in the canned tepache segment with the launch of four new flavors, expansion into new product lines, and solidifying a national retail footprint.

De La Calle launches four new flavors - Chamoy, Watermelon Jalapeño, Grapefruit Lime, and Cactus Prickly Pear.

De La Calle, founded by Rafael Martin Del Campo and Alex Matthews (founder of Here Studio), honors the centuries-old beverage that gained popularity on the streets of Mexico as a popular street vendor treat. Crafted by testing hundreds of recipes, De La Calle has a unique, ancestry-rich flavor that's packed with functional benefits like probiotics while being naturally low in sugar.

"We couldn't be happier to kick off 2022 with this support from KarpReilly to expand De La Calle's offerings and retail footprint," said De La Calle Co-founder and CEO, Alex Matthews. "Our first year in business was incredibly rewarding as we established a strong retail presence and a passionate customer base that went wild for our flavors. With KarpReilly by our side, we are in a strong position to continue this promising growth."

De La Calle is poised to solidify tepache as the new must-have functional beverage. Made with co-founder Rafael's family recipe, De La Calle delights every palate with its rich Latin history. The brand will use the funds to release new flavors - Watermelon Jalapeño, Cactus Prickly Pear, Grapefruit Lime, and Chamoy - add additional product lines and expand into five regions of Whole Foods including Southern California, Northern California, Rocky Mountain, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

"Our new flavors like Watermelon Jalapeño and Chamoy will help us reach even more tepache lovers as we enter 2022," said Rafael Martin del Campo, Co-founder and Chief of Fermentation at De La Calle. "Celebrating the rich Latin heritage of tepache is number one for us so we're glad to have a great partner to help us in this mission as we continue to grow as a brand through exciting product innovation and retail expansion."

De La Calle launched in 2021 with five signature flavors and quickly expanded into 2,000 retail doors. De La Calle won two BevNet Best of 2021 Awards, including Best New Product and Best Packaging, and earned The Dieline's Best of January 2021 accolade. Available in 34 states in supermarkets and specialty grocery, it's easier than ever to pick up a can today.

About De La Calle

DE LA CALLE's Tepache is a modern take on a delicious probiotic beverage that hails from the traditions of pre-Columbian Mexico. We make our Tepache from fresh, organic pineapples, then add other regionally sourced ingredients like turbinado sugar and tamarind. Our fermented fizzy drink has many health benefits and is certified organic, probiotic, good for the gut, less than 40 calories, low in sugar and rich in vitamins C & D. Find us online at DELACALLE.mx and on Instagram @Delacalleco #atasteofmexico

About KarpReilly

KarpReilly, LLC is a private investment firm, founded by Allan Karp and Chris Reilly, whose primary mission is to partner with premier small to midsize growth companies and help them achieve their long-term vision. KarpReilly currently manages funds and affiliates with capital commitments in excess of $800 million. Over the past 10 years, the principals of KarpReilly have invested in, sat on the boards of and nurtured over 60 growth companies. For more information, please visit www.karpreilly.com .

About HERE Studios

HERE is focused on creating emotive brand foundations, identities and digital platforms, for entire ecosystems. Working predominantly with health focused and sustainable brands, we are dissecting the why and the how for any brand hitting the market.

Founded in 2018, HERE Studio is a full-service creative agency with a unique point of view. We dive deep into the foundations of what makes a brand, a brand. We create timeless identities and product experiences digitally and offline. We create the intangible 'feeling' that brands (and customers) crave.

HERE doesn't stop there. We sit where the founder, CEO and CMO sits. We create and launch our own brands. This unique knowledge enables us to help innovators incubate new ideas, bringing them to market with total confidence.

About DrinkPAK

DRINKPAK is the premiere West Coast contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Set over 41 acres of prime real estate in Los Angeles County, DrinkPAK has 600,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art manufacturing and warehouse space.

As the most technologically advanced canned beverage facility in North America, DrinkPAK's 24/7 operation is capable of producing 2.1 billion cans annually.

DRINKPAK provides comprehensive operational services including procurement support, complex batching and processing, filling, packaging, and on-site storage and distribution.

