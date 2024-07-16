De La Calle's New Look Takes Legacy Brands Head On

With Vibrant, Revamped Can Design, De La Calle Expands to Hispanic Retailers Northgate Market and Superior Grocers

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De La Calle, the first healthier Mexican soda available in the U.S. market, launches onto store shelves at Northgate Market and Superior Grocers locations in California, further emphasizing the brand's mission to be accessible to growing Hispanic and Mexican consumer communities. With a new, refreshed brand that debuted earlier this summer, De La Calle brings a modern Mexican twist to the better-for-you soda category, while also catering to the growing Hispanic consumer base. This Hispanic population in the U.S. is expected to reach 22% by 2028, and their buying power is projected to exceed $2.5 trillion in the next two years.

Modern Mexican Soda

De La Calle is a Mexican-American founded brand that is committed to bringing an authentic taste of Mexico to America, with their soda deeply rooted in Mexican history and culture. Their dedication to traditional Mexican flavors and health-conscious choices makes De La Calle a natural favorite among Hispanic, Gen Z and Millennial consumers. As a modern Mexican soda, De La Calle distinguishes itself from traditional, high-sugar Mexican soft drinks. This strategic shift is based on comprehensive market research and community feedback, revealing the broad appeal of "Mexican soda" to avoid confusion with niche beverages like Kombucha or alcoholic RTDs.

"We've always aimed to honor the rich heritage of Mexican street beverages while providing a healthier alternative," said Alex Matthews, co-founder and CEO of De La Calle. "We're thrilled to introduce our new, refreshed brand identity and packaging onto the store shelves of key Hispanic retailers in our backyard, and it's just the beginning for De La Calle as we continue to solidify De La Calle as the modern, healthy option for today's soda lovers."

De La Calle's modern Mexican soda offers a refreshing, low-sugar, and low-calorie alternative to traditional sodas. With eight times less sugar than conventional Mexican sodas like Jarritos and significantly less than mainstream options like Fanta and Mexican colas, De La Calle's Tepache is a better-for-you beverage available at an affordable price, starting at $2.49 per can.

Since its launch in 2021, De La Calle's innovative take on the traditional Mexican street soda has rapidly gained popularity. Now available in over 8,000 stores nationwide, De La Calle's rollout on store shelves at select Northgate Market and Superior Grocers locations reinforces the authentic tepache brand's goal to rapidly expand its footprint within the Hispanic community, bringing a taste of authentic Mexican refreshment to an ever-growing audience.

De La Calle was founded from a love for food, culture, and travel. Co-founder Alex Matthews discovered the delightful and refreshing tepache while exploring Mexico City's markets. Partnering with third-generation tepache maker Rafael Martin del Campo, they created a unique recipe that honors the authenticity of this traditional beverage while incorporating modern ingredients and techniques.

For more information about De La Calle and to explore their range of flavors, visit delacalle.mx and follow @delacalleco.

Hi-res imagery for the new can design can be found here.

About De La Calle

De La Calle's Modern Mexican Soda is a contemporary take on a delicious fermented beverage that hails from the traditions of pre-Columbian Mexico. Crafted from fresh, organic pineapples and enhanced with regionally sourced ingredients like turbinado sugar and tamarind, our soda is a better-for-you, craft-fermented drink that combines rich cultural heritage with modern, health-conscious values. With eight times less sugar than traditional Mexican sodas and significantly less than mainstream options, our soda is low in sugar, low in calories, certified organic, and rich in vitamins C & D. Discover more about De La Calle and our range of flavors at DELACALLE.mx and follow us on TikTok and Instagram @Delacalleco #ModernMexicanSoda.

Contact: Kirsten Anderson, Krupa Consulting

212-226-2922

[email protected]

SOURCE De La Calle