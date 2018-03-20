De La Ghetto Reggaeton Artist Added to Kaya Fest Line-up

Determined to stand firm in his "movement" (the name of his forthcoming production), De La Ghetto has amassed more than 75 songs and garnered millions of fans worldwide throughout his young musical career. One of his most notable songs, "Sensación del Bloque," has been viewed on YouTube over 149 million times to date.

"There's no denying that reggaeton is one of the seeds planted by reggae music and the culture," said Stephen Marley, founder of Kaya Fest. "So, it was fitting to add De La Ghetto to Kaya Fest and broaden the reach of our message," Marley added.

"De La Ghetto often speaks on the influence of Caribbean music on his award-winning style of reggaeton," said David F. Alfonso, chairman at OneRise Entertainment. "It's with much gratitude that he accepted our invitation to join the Kaya Fest family who share this same passion and pride," Alfonso added.

De La Ghetto is set to perform at Kaya Fest on Sunday, April 29th and joins a two-day lineup of notables including Stephen Marley, Ziggy Marley, Damian Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Yandel, Cypress Hill, Action Bronson, SOJA, Chronixx, Toots & the Maytals, Common Kings and guitarist Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine) to name a few for Kaya Fest 2018.

More exciting artist announcements are forthcoming. The current line-up, tickets and additional information can be found at kayafestivals.com.

ABOUT KAYA FEST

Created by Stephen "Ragga" Marley of Fruit of Life Productions, Kaya Fest is a one-of-a-kind socially conscious music and awareness festival experience that fosters unity, one love and peace amongst people from all over the world. Named one of the Top 10 Music Moments of 2017 by Miami New Times, each year Kaya Fest invites a notable roster of artists and appreciators to celebrate and get involved. More information and the full line-up can be found at www.kayafestivals.com .

ABOUT ONERISE ENTERTAINMENT

Founded by David F. Alfonso, OneRise Entertainment ("OneRise") provides a creative home designed to guide and encourage artists. OneRise identifies, develops, produces, promotes and manages songwriters, recording artists and filmmakers. The company is committed to nurturing talent and presenting art that inspires and unites the world community. OneRise delivers this support through two divisions: OneRise Music and OneRise Pictures.

