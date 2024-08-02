DE LA GHETTO, YNG LVCAS, LUPITA INFANTE AND VENESTI TO JOIN HEADLINERS NICKY JAM, LUIS R CONRIQUEZ, CODICIADO AND ARCÁNGEL FOR RUMBAZO FESTIVAL, SEPTEMBER 13-14

RUMBAZO

Aug 02, 2024, 13:00 ET

Single Day Tickets on Sale Friday, August 2

with Nicky Jam and Arcángel Performing September 13 and

Luis R Conriquez and Codiciado September 14

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RUMBAZO – the annual Latin music festival taking over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center September 13-14 – will now feature De La Ghetto, Yng Lvcas, Lupita Infante, Venesti and more along with previously announced headliners Nicky Jam, Luis R Conriquez, Codiciado and Arcángel for the Mexican Independence Day weekend celebration.

Brought to life in partnership with Billboard and presented by Estrella Jalisco, the two-day fiesta's single day-lineups have Nicky Jam, Arcángel, De La Ghetto and Venesti taking the stage September 13 and Luis R Conriquez, Codiciado, Yng Lvcas and Lupita Infante performing September 14.

Single Day GA and VIP Tickets On Sale at RumbazoFest.com/Tickets 

"We listened to the fans and are excited to bring even more top Latin talent to downtown Las Vegas," said a RUMBAZO Organizer. "Whether you attend one day or all weekend, you'll discover amazing up-and-coming artists and celebrate with your favorite headliner."

RUMBAZO Daily Lineups:

  • Friday, September 13
    • Nicky Jam
    • Arcángel
    • De La Ghetto
    • Venesti
    • DJ AR
    • Gabby Got It
    • DARUMAS
    • Dirty Dave
    • DJ 5.Slow
  • Saturday, September 14
    • Luis R Conriquez 
    • Codiciado
    • Yng Lvcas
    • Lupita Infante
    • DJ Exile
    • Yo Quiero Silla 
    • Vortxz
    • Danco
    • Miguel y Sus Kompaz

General Admission tickets include access to multiple bars, local Latin cuisine, live performances and additional experiences. GA Weekend tickets start at $99 and GA Single Day tickets start at $59.

VIP tickets offer upfront viewing, a dedicated entrance, exclusive bathrooms and all GA benefits. VIP Weekend prices start at $149 and VIP Single Day tickets start at $99.

The event is open to guests ages 18+ and tickets can be purchased at rumbazofest.com/tickets. For more information, visit rumbazofest.com or follow RUMBAZO on social media at @rumbazofestival. 

Anheuser Busch is a 21+ company. Please drink responsibly. 

For photos and a sizzle reel from the 2023 RUMBAZO, click here. Credit: Alive Coverage 

SOURCE RUMBAZO

