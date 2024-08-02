DE LA GHETTO, YNG LVCAS, LUPITA INFANTE AND VENESTI TO JOIN HEADLINERS NICKY JAM, LUIS R CONRIQUEZ, CODICIADO AND ARCÁNGEL FOR RUMBAZO FESTIVAL, SEPTEMBER 13-14
Aug 02, 2024, 13:00 ET
Single Day Tickets on Sale Friday, August 2
with Nicky Jam and Arcángel Performing September 13 and
Luis R Conriquez and Codiciado September 14
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RUMBAZO – the annual Latin music festival taking over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center September 13-14 – will now feature De La Ghetto, Yng Lvcas, Lupita Infante, Venesti and more along with previously announced headliners Nicky Jam, Luis R Conriquez, Codiciado and Arcángel for the Mexican Independence Day weekend celebration.
Brought to life in partnership with Billboard and presented by Estrella Jalisco, the two-day fiesta's single day-lineups have Nicky Jam, Arcángel, De La Ghetto and Venesti taking the stage September 13 and Luis R Conriquez, Codiciado, Yng Lvcas and Lupita Infante performing September 14.
Single Day GA and VIP Tickets On Sale at RumbazoFest.com/Tickets
"We listened to the fans and are excited to bring even more top Latin talent to downtown Las Vegas," said a RUMBAZO Organizer. "Whether you attend one day or all weekend, you'll discover amazing up-and-coming artists and celebrate with your favorite headliner."
RUMBAZO Daily Lineups:
- Friday, September 13
- Nicky Jam
- Arcángel
- De La Ghetto
- Venesti
- DJ AR
- Gabby Got It
- DARUMAS
- Dirty Dave
- DJ 5.Slow
- Saturday, September 14
- Luis R Conriquez
- Codiciado
- Yng Lvcas
- Lupita Infante
- DJ Exile
- Yo Quiero Silla
- Vortxz
- Danco
- Miguel y Sus Kompaz
General Admission tickets include access to multiple bars, local Latin cuisine, live performances and additional experiences. GA Weekend tickets start at $99 and GA Single Day tickets start at $59.
VIP tickets offer upfront viewing, a dedicated entrance, exclusive bathrooms and all GA benefits. VIP Weekend prices start at $149 and VIP Single Day tickets start at $99.
The event is open to guests ages 18+ and tickets can be purchased at rumbazofest.com/tickets. For more information, visit rumbazofest.com or follow RUMBAZO on social media at @rumbazofestival.
Anheuser Busch is a 21+ company. Please drink responsibly.
For photos and a sizzle reel from the 2023 RUMBAZO, click here. Credit: Alive Coverage
