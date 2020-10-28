De la Huerta's New Book 'Awakening the Soul of Power' Debuts at No. 1 in Amazon's Psychology & Religion Bestseller Category

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second week, award-winning author Christian de la Huerta's new book "Awakening the Soul of Power" debuted at No. 1 in Amazon's Psychology and Religion Bestseller category in paperback and #4 in hardcover at the same time.

The book, the first of a three-part series titled Calling All Heroes, unpacks the power struggles that exist in all humans and redefines what a hero looks like in the 21st century.

Awakening the Soul of Power, the first of three books in author Christian de la Huerta's new series, Calling All Heroes

"Have you ever held your opinions back in a situation at work or in a relationship, or said yes when inside you really felt no, when asked to do something? Everyday there are examples of how we sell out on our power to avoid conflict or gain acceptance, and Awakening the Soul of Power helps decode why we get stuck in these power struggles—and how we can redefine our relationship to power in order to better navigate these situations," explained de la Huerta.

"I think the book is striking a chord because COVID has forced us to expand the way we think about heroism. Also, the issue of power is clearly up for us to look at and redefine as a society. It is time to learn how to feel powerful and how to express that power without abusing it and without bringing someone else down in the process."

An acclaimed speaker, de la Huerta has shared his message at many settings including universities, conferences, corporate trainings, spiritual communities and the TedX stage.

In his book, which multiple-Grammy Award-winning singer Gloria Estefan endorsed as "a balm to the soul of anyone searching for truth and answers to life's difficult questions," de la Huerta hopes to help transform the reader's relationship to power, and to themselves.

"It's time to stop cheating yourself, selling out, and playing small," he says. "The world needs heroes to answer the call of these turbulent times—and that hero exists in each person willing to tap into their power in a way that is congruent with who they are."

Awakening the Soul of Power is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.

