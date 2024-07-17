De Motu Cordis (DMC) announces plans for the next stage of development for DMC-IH1, an inhaled epinephrine drug device combination product

BRISBANE, Australia, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De Motu Cordis (DMC) today announced plans for the next stage of development with its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner, Catalent, at Catalent's Boston, Morrisville and San Diego sites. These expansion plans encompass services from drug product manufacturing and device assembly through to commercial launch of DMC's product, DMC-IH1. DMC-IH1 is an inhaled epinephrine drug-device combination product being developed for the treatment of anaphylaxis using a dry powder inhaler (DPI).

Catalent DPI drug delivery services offer end-to-end solutions to bring customers through the entire clinical pharma journey by leveraging the commercial expertise and specialty product depth across the company's network of sites. These most recent plans build upon the original partnership between Catalent and DMC, initiated in November 2022.

"We are excited to build on our partnership with Catalent, one of the world's leading CDMOs, and look forward to Catalent's team supporting our ability to further advance DMC-IH1, through support for drug product manufacture and dry powder inhaler assembly," said Peter O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer, DMC. "Catalent provides DMC with a consistency of quality and manufacturing excellence in the United States to service global markets."

DMC is developing DMC-IH1, a proprietary drug-device inhaler platform technology designed specifically for indications within emergency medicine in the community setting.

About DMC

DMC was founded in Brisbane, Australia by Professor John Fraser, an Intensivist and groundbreaking clinician, researcher, and company founder. John is also founder of the Critical Care Research Group and is a co-founder of BIVACOR. John co-founded the COVID-19 Critical Care Consortium that facilitated collecting over 35 million data points from ICU units worldwide and aided in the development of treatment pathways.

Since inception, DMC has raised over US $21m in Seed rounds primarily in Australia. The majority of funding to date has been secured via the Queensland Business Development Fund, high net worth individuals and Australian family offices. A Series A financing round is planned for H1 2025, which will ideally be anchored by a US based VC.

SOURCE De Motu Cordis