De Rigo Debuts First Eyewear Collection For TUMI

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- De Rigo Group, one of the world's leading eyewear specialists is pleased to announce the launch of its first eyewear collection for TUMI, the premiere international travel, lifestyle and performance luxury brand. With a dedication to technical innovation, the debut collection is a continuation of innovation, design excellence and exceptional quality for which the brand is renowned.

"It's been a pleasure working with TUMI to bring their eyewear collection to life. We invested heavily into understanding the dynamics of what makes their accessories superior so we could translate each important detail into the launch," stated Tatiana De Arruda, Senior Creative Director at De Rigo REM, the US subsidiary of De Rigo Group which developed the collection in partnership with the Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI. "Coupling the brand's core fundamentals along with state-of-the-art craftsmanship and high-end materials, we are excited to deliver inventive, stylish designs that will really speak to the TUMI customer."

The TUMI eyewear collection raises the bar for excellence when it comes to top performance, cutting-edge design, and best-in-class functionality. Each frame is constructed in premium lightweight materials and scored with unique details, resulting in extraordinary eyewear models. Taking inspiration from the brand's strong DNA, the collection is focused on two areas of emphasis that include:

The Journey family represents classic, easy-to-wear designs that are timeless in style and make note of TUMI's key brand attributes such as the signature "T" logo and a dedicated integrated flex locker hinge that is a direct interpretation of the custom lock system found on TUMI luggage.

The Icon family is a blend of two design groups. The first being youthful and modern, featuring exceptionally lightweight designs that are constructed of high-density acetate and stainless steel and created to reinforce the freedom of movement for everyday activities. The second design group signifies modern, sophisticated designs that make a bold statement with luxurious materials such as carbon fiber and aluminum and makes reference to TUMI's iconic 19 Degree collection. It also boasts innovative features such as an integrated flex hinge and signature logo detailing.

All ophthalmic styles in the collection will offer an option with blue light blocking lens technology while further innovations can be found in the reading glasses and case design. Each frame is sold with a patented, one-of-a-kind triangular leather case that was cleverly designed to fold completely flat for traveling and is the perfect size to fit snugly into any one of TUMI's iconic bags. The reading glasses, which infuse premium materials such as titanium, feature a state-of-the-art slim locking nosepiece that allows for the temples to secure tightly inside the bridge. For convenience and functionality, a foldable readers option is also offered that was envisioned to effortlessly fit in your pocket.

"We are dedicated to providing the best tools for our clients to perfect their journeys —whether that's the bags they bring on the road or the items they carry every day to ensure they are at their peak performance. We see eyewear as a natural extension of this mission. It was developed at the intersection of fashion and function with the TUMI client top of mind," said Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI.

Launching in July, TUMI sunwear will retail for $166-$252, the ophthalmic will retail for $211 - $305 and the readers will retail for $112. Select styles will be sold on TUMI.com as well as De Rigo's North American and Asia-Pacific sales network.

SUN COLLECTION

STU007 – 19 Degree: Exuding design excellence and exceptionally striking detail, the STU007 are the perfect travel accessory for the stylish jetsetter. A true manifestation of TUMI's best-selling luggage, the oversized elegant women's frame is crafted from rich stainless steel and acetate and features an eye-catching thin spiral stainless-steel temple that takes cue from the texture of the brand's illustrious 19 Degree collection. Finished with adjustable "T" nose pads, gradient lenses as well as the iconic TUMI logo detailing on the lens and left temple tip, this frame is the perfect fusion of fashion and function. Available in Silver, Rose Gold and Gold.

STU009 - Aluminum: A remarkable example of craftsmanship and technical innovation, the STU009's quality is second to none. Featuring a classic clubmaster silhouette, the front profile of this men's frame has been completely scored from aluminum – a core material of TUMI's premium designs – while the temples are crafted of rich acetate that has been finished with a Carbon Fiber effect as a symbol of excellence. For a stylish touch, a dedicated plaque detail lines the front and temple while adjustable "T" nose pads and a dedicated flex hinge offer the ultimate combination of flexibility and function. As a finishing note, the iconic TUMI logo has been engraved on the lens as well as foiled on the left temple tip. Available in Brown/Classic Havana, Gunmetal/Navy and Black.

STU011 – Carbon Fiber: An innovative spin on a timeless pilot frame, the STU011 is crafted to perfection with cutting-edge materials. Personifying TUMI's commitment to the highest standards, the unisex frame is constructed of lightweight carbon fiber on either the front, temple or both and boasts an on-trend oversized double bar silhouette for the modern traveler. Polarized lenses and a dedicated flex hinge take these frames to the next level for visual clarity and comfort while the striking rivet details and iconic TUMI logo on the lens and left temple tip add instant style and brand recognition. Available in Black/Grey and Grey/Silver.

OPTICAL COLLECTION

Select colorway in each style available with Blue Light Blocking Lenses

VTU022 – 19 degree: A cutting edge frame with an artistic flare, the VTU022 makes a bold statement with a stylish double bar rounded silhouette. Well-constructed and superbly durable, this unisex frame features a rich acetate front profile juxtaposed striking spiral stainless-steel temples that's luxurious design is an embodiment of the brand's bestselling 19 Degree collection. The integrated flex hinge adds an extra level of comfort while the fine-drawn logo detailing on the lens, as well as the left temple tip, speak themselves. Available in Black/Silver with Blue light, Brown/Light Gold and Blue Havana/Matte Black.

VTU023 - Aluminum: This luxurious style is a rare find, as aluminum in optics are a scarcity. With an integrated flex hinge and aluminum front, the VTU023 men's frame is an impressive example of functionality and durability. Taking it one step above the rest, the acetate temples have been finished with a Carbon Fiber effect to showcase TUMI's commitment to innovation. To round out these frames, a sleek metal bridge as well as the addition of the iconic TUMI logo detailing complete the look. Available in Teal/Black, Black/Navy with Blue Light and Gunmetal/Havana.

VTU025 – Carbon Fiber: Carbon fiber is a TUMI signature. The VTU025 unisex frame is a take on a timeless rounded silhouette with a full carbon fiber front for a sleek look. The attention-grabbing metal bridge and rivets are the perfect representation of the fine detailing found in the premium collection while the dedicated flex hinge provides comfort and the iconic TUMI logo detailing on the left temple tip makes a subtle addition. Available in Black/Silver with Blue Light, Grey/Black and Navy.

READERS COLLECTION

All colorways available with Blue Light Blocking Lenses

VTU800: Featuring unparalleled design blended with the highest quality materials, the VTU800 readers are unique in their style. Boasting a lightweight, uber-thin rectangular profile, the frame's unique slim locking system allows you to secure the titanium temples underneath the nose pads to create the slimmest of profiles to slip into any TUMI accessory for those on the go. Available in powers +1, +1.5, +2, +2.5 in Black/Gunmetal/Grey and Navy/Black.

VTU802: Revolutionary craftsmanship for the elite TUMI enthusiast, the VTU802 is a product of true innovation. Offering a lightweight stainless-steel construction and adjustable "T" nose pads, the frame is completely foldable with telescopic temples, intended to fit in the most compact of spaces for traveling. Available in powers +1, +1.5, +2, +2.5 in Black/Silver and Silver/Crystal Grey.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com.

About De Rigo

De Rigo is a world leader in the design, production and distribution of high-end prescription frames and sunglasses. The Group is one of the most important players in the optical field thanks to retail chains General Optica (Spain), Mais Optica (Portugal), Opmar Optik (Turkey) and affiliate Boots Opticians (UK). Thanks to the extensive wholesale network managed by De Rigo Vision S.p.A., the Group's products are distributed in approximately 80 countries, mainly in Europe, Asia and the Americas, through 17 companies and over 100 independent distributors. Today, the Group is present in all of the world's most important markets with its own brands Lozza, Police, Sting and Yalea (coming September 2021) and licenses Blumarine, Carolina Herrera, Chopard, Diff Eyewear, Escada, Fila, Furla, Gap, John Varvatos, Jones New York, Lucky Brand, Mulberry, Nina Ricci, Philipp Plein, Tous, Trussardi, TUMI, Victor Hugo, Zadig&Voltaire. www.derigo.com

