De-Risk Automated Liquid Handling with Low Volume Verification, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how low volume pipetting verification can reduce assay risk, improve liquid handling performance and support more reliable automated workflows. Attendees will learn why dispensing bias and channel-to-channel variability often remain hidden in automated liquid handling workflows, and how they impact assay reproducibility. The featured speakers will discuss how to use quantitative verification during routine checks and preventative maintenance to diagnose performance issues. The speakers will also share practical strategies to improve low-volume and repeat dispensing performance using channel-level verification data collected under real operating conditions. Attendees will gain insight into how dual dye ratiometric photometry (ISO 23783 2:2022) enables rapid, standardized verification and supports cross-site comparability and audit-ready documentation.

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated liquid handling is now central to any high-throughput screening, genomics, sample preparation and quality control workflows. But automation does not eliminate variability. In some cases, it can hide it. Small dispensing errors and channel-to-channel variability may go unnoticed. Over time, they can affect assay quality, reproducibility and efficiency. Problems may only become clear when a workflow fails or when data can no longer be trusted.

For labs that rely on automated liquid handling for critical workflows, this webinar offers practical, evidence-based strategies on how verification data can reveal hidden variability before it affects experiments. Attendees will also learn how to improve low-volume and repeat-dispensing performance, and how to standardize liquid handling across workflows, operators and sites.

The webinar also introduces rapid multichannel verification using dual-dye ratiometric photometry, as described in ISO 23783-2:2022. This method enables channel-by-channel assessment of accuracy and precision directly in microtiter plates. Attendees will learn how this approach supports cross-instrument and cross-site comparability. They will also see how it strengthens confidence in assay results and supports robust, traceable documentation in regulated environments.

Register for this webinar to learn how low volume pipetting verification can reduce assay risk, improve liquid handling performance and support more reliable automated workflows.

Join Brian Seitz, Applications Scientist, Analytik Jena; and Antoine Jacquot, Director of Artel International, Nova Biomedical, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit De-Risk Automated Liquid Handling with Low Volume Verification.

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