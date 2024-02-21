De University of Ethereum Launches Open Source AI-Blockchain Learning Tools and Powers Web3 Onboarding at ETHDenver 2024

News provided by

De University of Ethereum

21 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- De University of Ethereum (UETH), an open source blockchain education organization created by the Ethereum community, unveils the integration of new AI-powered educational tools to make complex blockchain concepts more accessible for students at all levels. ETHDenver attendees will receive advance access to online learning resources to prepare for their visit and the opportunity to receive hands-on support from the UETH team at the Blockchain 101 desk.

UETH.org simplifies blockchain learning by progressively introducing bite-sized concepts that build on one another. Before moving along to each new concept, comprehension is reinforced using the AI-powered Feynman technique which prompts students to articulate concepts in their own words. Global accessibility has also been improved, with courses now available in: Chinese, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, and English. UETH is democratizing blockchain literacy and inspiring ethos alignment, with a growing global community of over 21,000 students and 100 worldwide chapters.

At the heart of UETH's mission are goals of empowering and developing leaders within a community-driven ecosystem.To broaden collaboration and impact, UETH has announced that it is making its AI-powered learning tools and blockchain educational materials open source. Organizations and communities around the world are now invited to integrate these tools and coursework directly into their websites and platforms.

Beyond education, UETH illuminates a path to success for builders working to get new ideas off the ground. Students are encouraged to create projects exploring how Web3 technology can solve real-world problems better than outdated Web2 systems. Projects are invited to present their progress during regional and international events, with top projects being connected with opportunities for enhanced mentorship and resources to take their ideas to the next level.

De University of Ethereum will support blockchain newcomers with complimentary access to education prior to ETHDenver at https://ueth.org/ and will provide hands-on support at the Blockchain 101 desk throughout the event. Whether starting their journey or just looking to brush up, attendees will receive support to make the most of their ETHDenver experience. Attendees who complete at least the UETH Beginner Course will be eligible to collect rare UETH swag and will be entered to win a t-shirt signed by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. The UETH leadership team will also participate in a series of ETHDenver talks and panels.

For more information or to connect with De University of Ethereum during ETHDenver, please contact [email protected] or stop by the Blockchain 101 desk, located on the lower level of the ETHDenver #BUIDLHub.

For additional information:
Website: ueth.org
Substack Blog: blog.ueth.org
X (Twitter): @deUETH
YouTube: @UETH_Official
Discord: UETH

SOURCE De University of Ethereum

