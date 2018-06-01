DEA Clarifies Stance: CBD Is Not Prohibited

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has issued a statement further clarifying their interpretation and enforcement of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). In their statement, they make clear the critical difference between CBD and THC, a distinction that CBDfx and other cannabidiol retailers have been fighting to bring to light.

The DEA agrees that the CSA targets marijuana specifically because of the psychoactive properties found in THC, its primary active ingredient. Because THC is an intoxicating agent, and CBD is not, the DEA now sees fit to clarify that "Products and materials that are made from the cannabis plant and which fall outside the CSA definition of marijuana… are not controlled under the CSA. Such products may accordingly be sold and otherwise distributed throughout the United States without restriction under the CSA."

This is incredible news and confirmation for the millions of CBD users nationwide who have now gained yet another layer of legitimacy to their usage of cannabidiol. The statement by the DEA now means that:

CBD may be imported/exported to and from the USA without restriction, and;

without restriction, and; CBD may be lawfully purchased and sold throughout the country

Although in practice this was already the case, there was a perceived gray area due to widespread misunderstanding and conflation of CBD versus THC as well as the effects (or lack thereof) of each compound. Unlike other cannabidiol retailers, CBDfx uses stalk-derived CBD to ensure federal compliance, through meticulous sourcing practices that avoid even the question of impropriety.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. The company began with a full range of CBD vape products, and has since expanded to include edible CBD products as well. The company's mission is to offer the purest and most effective organic/ethically sourced CBD options on the market today.

