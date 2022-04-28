DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is April 30, 2022 | Visit MyOldMeds.com for Year-Round Household Medicine Disposal Locations

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is coming up this Saturday, April 30, 2022. From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the DEA will provide the public with a free and convenient opportunity to dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired household medicines. To find a location near you, please visit the event's website and use the Collection Site Locator Tool.

What if I can't make it to the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-back Day?