Deaconess Health System to Offer Virtual Urgent Care Through KeyCare's Epic-based Platform

CHICAGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it is collaborating with Deaconess Health System to provide 24x7 urgent care in all 50 states via virtual visits through MyChart.

Patients of the Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess -- the premier provider of healthcare services to a population of more than 1.5 million in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky -- will be able to obtain anywhere, anytime, high-quality virtual urgent care with licensed providers via telehealth. The service provides a convenient option for treating routine medical issues such as colds, fevers, headaches, nausea, allergies, sore throats, urinary tract infections, back pain and more.

"Deaconess is always looking for ways to enhance care for patients, while also improving access, equity, and inclusion in the communities we serve," said Amanda Bohleber, MD, Deaconess Chief Transformation Officer. "We looked at other companies and KeyCare offered the broadest coverage area, as well as Epic EHR functionality and interoperability which facilitates easy use by patients and providers throughout our entire system."

KeyCare offers health systems and similar organizations the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on its Epic platform, which then connects easily to other Epic-based health systems.

"Expansive and growing healthcare systems like Deaconess need to be innovative in their approach to care. Providing on-demand access to virtual care whenever and wherever patients need it is a prime example of that," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "We are proud to partner with Deaconess to expand access to care for its patients and we look forward to providing an integrated, continuous care experience."

About KeyCare

KeyCare connects health systems with a network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. This allows health systems to use KeyCare's virtual workforce to improve access for their patients in a coordinated manner, while also decreasing the burden on their own providers. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand care coverage (24x7, 50-state coverage), and then may add other virtual health services based on their patients' needs. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About Deaconess Health System

Deaconess Health System is the premiere provider of health care services to a population of more than 1.5 million in southwestern Indiana, western Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. The system – based in Evansville, Indiana – includes 19 hospitals as well as Deaconess Clinic, a fully integrated multispecialty group, providing patients with consistent and convenient care. Additional components of the Health System include The Women's Hospital, Linda E. White Hospice House, a cancer center, urgent care facilities, near site clinics, telemedicine, virtual visits and a number of partnerships with other regional health care providers.

