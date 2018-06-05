Dead Heads to Gather in Movie Theaters Nationwide August 1 for 8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up

Tickets for "8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies" can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and Rhino Entertainment present "8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies" in more than 500 select movie theaters for one day on August 1 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"For nearly a decade now, fans have looked forward to the summer to get together with 'family' in movie theaters across the nation for the annual 'meet-up,'" Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "We're proud to partner with Rhino again this year to bring this special event, featuring one of America's most treasured rock bands, to some of the world's most devoted fans."

The Philadelphia concert offers a snapshot of the Dead's 1989 tour, where the band played to some of its biggest audiences ever, a result of the group's only Top 40 hit, "Touch of Grey" from 1987's In The Dark. During this tour, the band was recording the follow-up to that album, Built To Last, which is an important reason why the jamming heard here is particularly fluid and concise. In fact, the band played a pair of songs from the upcoming album, the aching ballad "Standing On The Moon" and the poignant "Blow Away," a song co-written by keyboardist Brent Mydland, who sadly died a year later. The show closed with another Dylan cover, "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," the last song ever performed at JFK Stadium.

July 7, 1989 - JFK Stadium - Set List :

"Hell In A Bucket" "Scarlet Begonias" "Iko Iko" "Fire On The Mountain" "Little Red Rooster" "Estimated Prophet" "Ramble On Rose" "Standing On The Moon" "Stuck Inside Of Mobile With The Memphis Blues Again" "Rhythm Devils" "Loser" "Space" "Let It Grow" "The Other One" "Blow Away" "Wharf Rat" "Box Of Rain" "Turn On Your Lovelight"

"Knockin' On Heaven's Door"



Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.



Rhino is the catalogue development and marketing division of Warner Music Group. Founded in 1978, Rhino continues to set the standard for excellence in the reissue business it pioneered in both the physical and digital worlds with an emphasis on flawless sound quality, bonus tracks, informative liner notes, award-winning creative packaging, and a strong social conscience. Rhino has also expanded the definition of what a catalogue music company is, as evidenced by the label's name and likeness representation deal with Frank Sinatra, its multi-faceted relationship with the Grateful Dead, and releasing new albums by heritage artists such as Jeff Beck and Cyndi Lauper. The catalogue of more than 5,000 releases includes material by Led Zeppelin, Eagles, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Aretha Franklin, The Doors, Chicago, Ray Charles, Black Sabbath, John Coltrane, Yes, Phil Collins, The Ramones, and The Monkees, among many others.

