DEADLIEST DAY FOR U.S. DRIVERS IS AUGUST 7TH

News provided by

Nextbase Dash Cams

07 Aug, 2023, 13:07 ET

New interactive crash map commissioned by Nextbase Dash Cams visualizes NHTSA data, showing fatal crashes by locale and time period across America

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August 7th is the single deadliest day of the year to drive American roads, according to a new interactive crash map commissioned by Nextbase, the world's leading dash cam brand. The Nextbase Interactive Crash Map – which will debut at https://nextbase.com/crash-map later this week – brings to life the latest available data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), allowing users to easily view fatal crash counts across the United States by locality (state, county, region) and time period (week, day, second), raising awareness of the dangers we all face when stepping into a vehicle.

Continue Reading
Nextbase Dash Cams
Nextbase Dash Cams

"Our mission at Nextbase is to leverage information technology to make the world's roads safer for everyone," said Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety for Nextbase. "The Nextbase Interactive Crash Map is a tool for data analysis and visualization that we hope will inspire more Americans to place greater focus and effort on safe driving."

Nextbase's analysis of the 39,500 crashes reported by NHTSA during 2021 found that 177 crashes occurred on August 7th, more than on any other day across all 12 months of that year. Although on-road dangers are frequently associated with major holidays and expected increases in drunk driving incidents, or with the treacherous conditions of winter snow and ice, five of the top-ten most deadly driving days on American roads occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the unofficial bookends of summer and the summer driving season.

Date

Total crashes

August 7

177

June 5

162

September 11

161

May 15

160

October 29

160

July 4

159

October 16

159

November 6

158

September 4

157

July 31

156

Drunk, drugged, distracted and drowsy driving, and, of course, speeding are all major factors that contribute to car crashes across the U.S., and NHTSA estimates that traffic fatalities rose once again in early 2022.

The Nextbase Interactive Crash Map will be available on Wednesday, August 9 at https://nextbase.com/crash-map. For more information on Nextbase Dash Cams, visit nextbase.com.

ABOUT NEXTBASE DASH CAMS:
Nextbase is a global leader in dash cam technology with more than 55% market share in Europe. The brand is also at the head of its category in North America just two years after introduction to the marketplace. Invented and perfected by technical aviation engineers, experienced in rigorous demands and testing expectations, Nextbase is dedicated to transcending the dash cam category, bringing high-quality dash cams that are backed, supported and tested by a team of technical engineers who always have the driver and safety of the road top of mind. Nextbase can be found in more than 8,100 retail locations in North America and Canada including Best Buy, Best Buy Canada, Walmart, and Amazon. Additionally, Nextbase offers a broad range of solutions for consumer, fleet and automotive manufacturers including Lexus, Toyota, Hyundai and more. To learn more, visit www.Nextbase.com/en-us/ and follow along on Instagram at @Nextbase.

SOURCE Nextbase Dash Cams

Also from this source

GLOBAL R&D CENTER FOUNDED BY WORLD'S LEADING DASH CAM BRAND AMID MAJOR EXPANSION AND LARGEST PRODUCT LAUNCH TO DATE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.