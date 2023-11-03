DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds CS Disco, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

03 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023

  • Do you, or did you, own shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW)?
  • Did you purchase your shares between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022, inclusive?
  • Did you lose money in your investment in CS Disco, Inc.?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of CS Disco, Inc. ("CS Disco" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAW) of an upcoming deadline involving a securities fraud class action lawsuit commenced against the Company. 

If you purchased or acquired CS Disco common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit CS Disco, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected].

A lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2023 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(212) 951-2030
[email protected]

