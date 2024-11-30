DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Flux Power

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Flux Power To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Flux Power between November 11, 2022 and September 30, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Flux Power Holdings, Inc. ("Flux Power" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLUX) and reminds investors of the December 31, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Flux Power's financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present included, among other things, overstated inventory, gross profit, current assets, and total assets; (2) Flux Power understated cost of sales and net loss; (3) as a result, Flux Power would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from November 10, 2022 to the present; (4) Flux Power understated internal control weaknesses or stated that it had adequate internal controls when in fact it did not; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On September 5, 2024, after the market closed, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, in which it announced "[o]n August 30, 2024, the Board of Directors of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") including its audit committee members, concluded that the previously issued audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and the unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Prior Financial Statements"), which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 21, 2023, November 9, 2023, February 8, 2024 and May 13, 2024, respectively, should no longer be relied upon because of errors in such financial statements relating to the improper accounting for inventory and a restatement should be undertaken."

On this news, Flux Power's common stock fell $0.17 per share, or 5.36%, to close at $3.00 per share on September 6, 2024. The next trading day, it fell a further $0.12 per share, or 4%, to close at $2.88 per share on September 9, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Flux Power's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Flux Power Holdings, Inc. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/FLUX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP