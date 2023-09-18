Deadline Approaches for Aspiring Young Chefs in Champagne Taittinger's Prestigious Culinary Competition

News provided by

Champagne Taittinger

18 Sep, 2023, 10:24 ET

U.S. Entrants have until September 30, 2023, to Submit Applications for the Contest

REIMS, France, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Champagne Taittinger announces the final call for applications for the prestigious 56th annual Le Taittinger. Established in 1967 as Le Taittinger, this celebrated competition is dedicated to preserving the richness of culinary heritage and passing it on to future generations of talented chefs. With just two weeks remaining in the application period, the Taittinger family is reminding burgeoning chefs from across the U.S. to submit their applications for this culinary journey by September 30, 2023. Past winners include a roster of currently Michelin-starred chefs such as Joël Robuchon and Michael Roth and rising stars like Jan Smink of Wolvega, last year's winner from the Netherlands.

Continue Reading
Champagne Taittinger Logo
Champagne Taittinger Logo

"Le Taittinger has always focused on uplifting the innovation, ingenuity and creativity showcased by new generations of young chefs," said President Vitalie Taittinger. "We want more than ever to celebrate the flair and talent of the chefs at the top of their game. The Le Taittinger invites the most gifted people from kitchens around the world to draw from their culture, roots and history."

The competition, taking place in Paris, France, from January 28th to January 30th, accepts applicants between the ages of 24 and 40 with five or more years of culinary experience. The U.S. nominee will be selected by the competition's organizing committee, including U.S. President Dominque Crenn, chef, restauranteur and the only US-based female recipient of three Michelin stars for her restaurant, Atelier Crenn, in San Francisco. In 2023, Chef Claudette Zepeda of Vaga in San Diego was the competition's first-ever North American candidate.

As part of the onsite competition, candidates are tasked with creating a dish highlighting one main ingredient or theme selected by the organizing committee. Candidates have the freedom to be inspired by ingredients and cuisines from all over the world. Their final recipe will be evaluated by an eight-member committee of esteemed and lauded chefs from around the world, and first-prize winners are awarded €20,000 ($21,468). For more information or to apply to enter, please visit the Le Taittinger website https://prixculinaire.taittinger.fr/gb/.

About Champagne Taittinger

Champagne Taittinger is one of the last remaining major marque Champagne Houses, both owned and actively managed by the family named on the label. Champagne Taittinger is the second largest vineyard or domaine owner in the region giving them ultimate control of quality from vine to bottle. The Champagnes are Chardonnay dominant, which gives them their signature elegance, delicacy and finesse. Champagne Taittinger is widely distributed around the world in 140 countries. To learn more about Champagne Taittinger visit: http://www.taittinger.com/.

SOURCE Champagne Taittinger

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.