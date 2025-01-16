Deadline Approaching! ACHP/HUD Secretary's Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It is not too late to submit your nomination for the 2025 ACHP/HUD Secretary's Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation! HUD and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) partner to honor developers, organizations, and agencies for their success in advancing the goals of historic preservation while (1) providing affordable housing to low- and moderate-income families and individuals and (2) supporting community and/or economic development.

Not sure if a project is a good candidate for nomination? Take a look at this brief video message from ACHP acting chairman Jordan Tannenbaum for more details on the award and descriptions of past winners.

Nominated projects or activities will be judged for the success they have achieved in preserving, rehabilitating, restoring, and interpreting our architectural and cultural heritage. Applications are due at 11:59 pm PT on January 22, 2025.

Click here for more information and submit your nominations today.

Contact:

HUD User

1-800-245-2691

[email protected]

SOURCE HUDs Office of Policy Development and Research