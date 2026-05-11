DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Concorde International Group, LTD. (NASDAQ: CIGL) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by May 18, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) ("Concorde" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Concorde shares during the period from April 21, 2025 through July 14, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Concorde securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

Concorde is a Singapore-based provider of security services to commercial, financial, industrial, and government clients.

Following its April 2025 IPO, the Company's stock experienced extreme volatility and an unexplained surge in price. On July 10, 2025, the Company's stock price abruptly declined approximately 80% amid reports that its prior price surge had been driven by a coordinated stock promotion scheme involving false claims and social media-based investor solicitation.

Following this collapse, Concorde's shares continued to decline significantly from prior trading levels, causing substantial losses for investors.

If you are a Concorde investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague