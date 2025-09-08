DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by September 22, 2025

News provided by

Berger Montague

Sep 08, 2025, 17:12 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC, a national securities litigation law firm announces it is investigating potential securities fraud claims involving RxSight, Inc. ("RxSight" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RXST), following the recent filing of a federal securities class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) RxSight was experiencing "adoption challenges" and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (2) Defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight's products; and (3) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

Investors who purchased or acquired RxSight securities during the Class Period of November 7, 2024 through July 8, 2025, may, no later than September 22, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

If you are an RxSight investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague
Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE. The Firm has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Berger Montague PC Investigates Securities Claims Against LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD)

Berger Montague PC Investigates Securities Claims Against LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD)

Berger Montague PC, national plaintiffs' law firm, announces a class action lawsuit against LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) ("LifeMD" or the "Company")...
NYSE: NVO DEADLINE REMINDER: Berger Montague Reminds Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Investors of Important Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

NYSE: NVO DEADLINE REMINDER: Berger Montague Reminds Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Investors of Important Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

Berger Montague PC is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Novo Nordisk A/S. (NYSE: NVO) ("Novo" or the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics