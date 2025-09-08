DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by September 22, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC , a national securities litigation law firm announces it is investigating potential securities fraud claims involving RxSight, Inc. ("RxSight" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RXST), following the recent filing of a federal securities class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) RxSight was experiencing "adoption challenges" and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (2) Defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight's products; and (3) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

Investors who purchased or acquired RxSight securities during the Class Period of November 7, 2024 through July 8, 2025, may, no later than September 22, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

If you are an RxSight investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE. The Firm has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague