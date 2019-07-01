Deadline Approaching for Camp Fire Victim Recovery

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The bankruptcy court that is overseeing litigation against PG&E for the 2018 Camp Fire has set a deadline for the filing of all legal claims pertaining to the deadly fire that occurred in and around the Northern California town of Paradise. All victims and survivors of the Camp fire must file their proof of claim with the bankruptcy court by October 21, 2019 if they wish to recover money for their injuries, loss of loved ones, homes, businesses, and evacuations.

"We've been pushing for a deadline that would give our clients enough time to gain their footing after these fires, while maintaining a timeline that will help alleviate their financial stress," said Robert Jackson, a member of the Plaintiff's Executive Committee for the North Bay fires litigation against PG&E. "October 21 is a critical date, and anyone who hasn't yet filed needs to be aware that their opportunity to seek recovery from PG&E will soon disappear."

Jackson, who has served as lead or liaison counsel on numerous wildfire cases throughout California and Utah, has helped supervise and consolidate the settlements of over $1.8 billion against the responsible power companies. He states that even though the Camp Fire claims are proceeding through bankruptcy court, he expects the victims to be fairly compensated. "Make no mistake about it," he says, "PG&E will pay for the devastation they have caused. We're here to make sure of it."

The Wildfire Trial Lawyers team offers free legal advice for Camp Fire victims with questions about their claims. Anyone who wants assistance filing their claim through the bankruptcy court should contact them immediately at 530-891-1909, or visit them online at www.CAWildfireLawyers.com.

About Wildfire Trial Lawyers

Robert Jackson, Eric Ratinoff, Russ Reiner, and Richard Frankel have represented thousands of families and business owners in wildfire lawsuits against PG&E after some of the most tragic wildfires in California. They offer wildfire victims access to their seasoned legal team with offices located throughout California.

Attorneys on their team have spearheaded some of the largest wildfire litigation in California, and have been appointed as lead trial counsel and/or on plaintiff's liaison committee for wildfire litigation for these devastating fires, including:

The 2007 San Diego Wildfires (Rice/Witch-Guejito Fires);

The 2012 Wood Hollow Fire;

The 2015 Butte Fire;

The 2016 Erskine Fire; and

The 2017 North Bay Fires.

For more information, visit www.CAWildfireLawyers.com

Contact:

Robert Jackson, Russ Reiner, Eric Ratinoff

Wildfire Trial Lawyers

(530) 891-1909

