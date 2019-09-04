Deadline Approaching For Farm Aid 2019 Media Credentials

EAST TROY, Wis., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Aid's deadline for members of the media to make advance requests for credentials to attend this year's music and food festival is set for Friday, September 13.

All media attending the festival require Farm Aid-issued credentials, which will only be distributed to professional reporters and photographers. The credentialing registration form for Farm Aid 2019 may be completed online at www.farmaid.org/media. Media policies also are available for download.

Farm Aid 2019, scheduled for Saturday, September 21, at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, as well as Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Luke Combs, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Yola, Particle Kid, and Ian Mellencamp.

Members of the media who pre-register will receive credentials on the day of the show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre. Advance credentials cost $30. All photographers must pre-register and provide proof of publication. A limited number of credentials will be available at the venue for reporters only on the day of the show at a cost of $35. Information about the time and location of media credentialing, as well as parking information and a schedule of events — including the annual morning press event — will be made available to pre-registered media next week.

Download the official Farm Aid 2019 mobile app at www.farmaid.org/app.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 30 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised $57 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

