Deadline Approaching for Memorial Reefs Internationals' First Texas Dedication in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The deadline is approaching to participate in Memorial Reefs Internationals' first dedication event in Galveston, Texas. August 12 2021 is the final day to submit applications for this inaugural event taking place from September 25 to 27 2021. This Undersea Memorial Garden is perfect for those living across the state of Texas and around the country who want to make their final resting place in the waters off Galveston. Memorial Reefs International encourages those interested in Undersea Memorials to get in contact with their team as soon as possible to ensure a spot at this historic dedication.

Diver poses with a reef memorial Memorial Reefs on the day of Dedication, about to be taken to the Undersea Memorial Garden location

Steven Berkoff II, who directly operates each dedication is excited about the new location for Memorial Reefs International. "Having lived in Houston for a decade, I know how many people across Texas use Galveston for family outings and get togethers and how special those memories are to them. Memorial Reefs International, as well as myself personally are proud to offer a way continue these memories for generations to come."

The mission at Memorial Reefs International is rehabilitation and protection of the world's ocean ecosystems through the development and use of ecologically sound artificial reef technology. The concrete used for each Memorial Reef has a pH balance that matches the ocean, creating a Memorial Reef that will last hundreds of years. It serves as a home for substantial marine life, and an enduring vessel for cremated remains.

Memorial Reefs International provides families and their loved ones a unique final resting place that creates and perpetuates marine reef ecosystems, essential to facilitating fish biomass restoration and coral regeneration. Memorial Reefs International's Undersea Memorial Gardens are located in areas where natural habitats have been weakened by climate change and human activity. The memorials are specially designed to promote regrowth and revival of local marine life. Each individual's Memorial Reef will help to rebuild these habitats.

Contact Memorial Reefs International as soon as possible to reserve a Memorial Reef for this event. Reservations must be completed by August 12, 2021 to avoid rush fees. Memorial Reefs International wants to help you discover the perfect location for your destination funeral. We are working together to bring Memorial Reefs to families in need.

For more information or pricing about Memorial Reefs International contact Danny Santiago, [email protected] or call +1 808-427-5523

Learn more about Memorial Reefs at

www.memorialreefs.international /underseamemorials/

