DEADLINE APPROACHING: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) and June 14 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you purchased or otherwise acquired Teligent, Inc. ("Teligent" or the "Company") common stock (NASDAQ: TLGT) between May 2, 2017 and November 7, 2017, you may have legal claims against Teligent and are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott") attorney Jeffrey P. Jacobson at (646) 992-4756 for more information. The deadline to move for Lead Plaintiff in a pending federal class action lawsuit is June 14, 2019.

As a reminder, the complaint alleges that Teligent and its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Grenfell-Gardner ("Grenfell-Gardner"), made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose, product non-conformities in research and development and non-compliance with applicable regulations.

On November 6, 2017, Teligent disclosed disappointing third quarter 2017 earnings, which Grenfell-Gardner attributed to FDA-approval delays and competition. On this news, the price of Teligent's shares fell $2.29 from $5.25 on November 6, 2017 to close at $2.96 on November 7, 2017.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Teligent common stock between May 2, 2017 and November 7, 2017, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Jeffrey Jacobson at (646) 992-4756, or via email at jjacobson@scott-scott.com, or visit the Teligent page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/case/teligent-inc/. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 14, 2019.

