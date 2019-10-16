Deadline Approaching to Win Entire Treehouse Resort in Maine

STONEHAM, Maine, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TimberStone Adventures Inc., a Treehouse Resort and Disc Golf Course in Maine, is giving away their entire property through a photo contest (www.wintreehouses.com).

PHOTO CONTEST - Just $99 and one 'nature-themed' photo can win it all!

The winner of this contest, which requires one nature-themed photo and a $99 entry fee, will receive three luxury treehouses, a five-story Castle Tower with 360 degrees of breathtaking views, an 18-hole Disc Golf course, private mountaintop, 56 acres bordering the White Mountain National Forest, a Polaris Sportsman Side-by-Side vehicle, $25,000 cash and a lot more. Ten (10) runners-up will also receive $1,000.

The Largest Treehouse is custom-built, two stories and 1,100+ square feet. It comes fully equipped with all the amenities and includes a full kitchen, solid oak spiral staircase, two bathrooms with a jetted tub in the master bath, two private bedrooms, open space upstairs with cathedral ceilings for additional sleeping, large front deck, sleeps eight and has Wi-Fi and DirecTV.

The Mid-Size Treehouse also comes fully equipped with all the amenities, one bath, kitchen, a loft, sleeps four, has a wrap-around deck, Wi-Fi and DirecTV.

The Smaller Treehouse is more primitive and is nestled just off of the Disc Golf Course. It has a loft, 12V lighting, front deck and sleeps four.

The 18-Hole Mountain Disc Golf Course with Innova DisCatcher baskets has concrete T-pads and handmade benches throughout the course and ends at the base of the mountain throughout the ledges.

The Five-Story Castle Tower is located at the summit of the mountain. Imagine your own 360-degree breathtaking views of the surrounding lakes and mountains of the White Mountain National Forest. Just a half-mile hike from the tower brings visitors to picturesque and secluded Virginia Lake in the WMNF. There, visitors will find a beautiful white sandy beach and be completely surrounded by gorgeous mountain backdrops.

Extras - Polaris Sportsman side-by-side vehicle, Woodland Mills Sawmill, large family fire pit, hiking trails, snowmobile trails, ATV trails and just minutes from three major ski resorts.

The contest ends Nov. 1, 2019. Enter to Win at www.wintreehouses.com.

Media Contact:

Josh or Cindy Ring

207-355-1969 or 207-355-1074

wintreehouses@gmail.com

Related Images

win-our-entire-treehouse-resort-25.jpg

Win our ENTIRE Treehouse Resort & $25,000

PHOTO CONTEST - Just $99 and one 'nature-themed' photo can win it all!

Related Links

Contest Website

Video Tour - Vimeo

SOURCE TimberStone Adventures, Inc.