TOPEKA, Kan., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the Home Baking Association recognizes a top baking educator and a youth Bake to Give student with the deadline for submission now extended to May 1, 2024.

The Home Baking Association awards an outstanding educator in the classroom and communities who engage individuals, families and community outreach with the many educational benefits baking provides for personal, family, or professional development.

Deadline Extended for National Baking Awards to Celebrate Top Baking Educator and Top Youth Bake to Give Outreach

Baking lessons or activities presenting baking skills training, community bake sales, camp activities, fund raising workshops or distance learning baking techniques are eligible to enter. Family and consumer sciences (FCS) educators in the classroom, cooperative extension program educators, high school culinary arts instructors, home schooling educators and youth organization leaders for FCCLA (Family Career Community Leaders of America), 4-H leaders, Boys and Girls Clubs, Youth Scouts groups and other after-school or community programs are encouraged to share successful community baking programs.

Submit your baking lesson, activity, or other baking programs to be eligible to win $1000, complimentary HBA and member resources and celebrated by the Home Baking Association promotions. Visit https://www.homebaking.org/educator-award/ for the full entry guidelines.

The Home Baking Association, ADM Milling Company, and the Maddie Kruse Family have partnered to honor top youth baking outreach projects through its Bake to Give Youth Award. Bringing attention to youth bakers who are actively making a difference in their communities, the award aims to inspire others to do the same.

Baking to give makes communities stronger, benefits local needs and can raise funds to help support others. Help us celebrate and honor the legacy of a young baker whose life is inspiring others to make a difference.

Submit a one-page description of how you shared baking in your community and made a difference. Provide pictures, videos, recipes, and other materials that show an impact in your community. Winning entry is awarded $1000, a trip to the annual HBA conference to present, complimentary HBA and member resources and celebrated by the Home Baking Association promotions. The top 10 youth entries will receive $150 sponsored by Lesaffre Corporation. Follow this link for entry guidelines and more information - https://www.homebaking.org/youthaward/

Postmark or enter online by May 1! The outstanding educator and youth award winner will be notified. Visit HomeBaking.org for ideas, teaching resources and previous award-winning lessons.

The Home Baking Association is a non-profit association with members dedicated to providing resources to encourage families and students to bake together. Be a part of the celebration and bake with your family and friends year-round.

Contact: Christine Kirby

[email protected]

572-206-6007

SOURCE Home Baking Association