Deadline Fast Approaching to Apply for the USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program

News provided by

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

04 Jan, 2024, 15:19 ET

January 13, 2024, is the deadline for all eligible claims 

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The USDA National Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) in California, in conjunction with RKE Tierra Consulting, reminds all eligible farmers and ranchers to apply for the USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP) if you feel that you have a claim. 

DFAP provides Financial Assistance for Farmers and Ranchers who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs. Under Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Congress approved $2.2 billion to provide financial assistance for farmers and ranchers who experienced discrimination in any USDA Farm Loan Programs before January 1, 2021.

This opportunity is specifically designed for individuals who have faced discrimination within USDA's Farm Loan Programs, currently administered by the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), a sister agency to NRCS California. It is also open to those who intended to apply for a loan and were turned away and those present debtors with assigned or assumed USDA farm loan debt that was subject to discriminatory loan terms prior to January 1, 2021.

"I want to encourage all eligible farmers and ranchers who have experienced past discrimination applying for USDA farm loans to contact RKE Tierra Consulting before the January 13th deadline," said NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez.

Funding Details:

The financial assistance offered through this program will be contingent on the number of eligible applicants and the impact of the discrimination experienced. Qualified applicants can receive up to $500,000 in financial assistance.

Application Process:

To learn more about DFAP or receive assistance in English or Spanish visit www.22007apply.gov. For in-person assistance in California please contact RKE Tierra Consulting at 559-571-2550 or visit at 157 South K Street Tulare, CA 93274. Notably, the local office provides FREE technical assistance. Applicants are not obliged to retain legal representation and are advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves against scams. 

As the January 13, 2024, deadline approaches, NRCS and RKE Tierra Consulting urges those who qualify to take advantage of this opportunity for financial assistance. The program aims to rectify historical injustices and provide much-needed support to those adversely affected by discrimination within USDA farm lending programs. 

About RKE Tierra Consulting

RKE Tierra Consulting is the preferred subcontractor for lead USDA contractor Analytic Acquisitions, LLC, providing specialized expertise for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP). RKE Tierra Consulting is responsible for conducting outreach and education to producers who have faced discrimination under the USDA Farm Loan Program in the state of California. 

For media inquiries, please contact:
RKE Tierra Consulting at [email protected] or by phone at 559-571-2550.
Jonathan Groveman, [email protected] 

SOURCE USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Also from this source

Millions Available for Special Conservation Priorities in California

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California is accepting applications for three popular conservation priorities through...

NRCS California Increases Minimum Annual Payment for Conservation Stewardship Program

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) increasing the minimum annual payment for agricultural producers participating in the NRCS...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.