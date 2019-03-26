Deadline fast approaching to enter your best breaking news coverage from 2018

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club journalism contest needs your entries in the breaking news category, both in print/online and broadcast, by April 15. Time to get those entries in!

Coverage of breaking news requires a combination of skills, judgment and hustle. Entries will be judged for quality of reporting, speed and innovation. Particular attention will be given to reporting in the first 24 hours and the use of a variety of formats to reach news consumers.

Click here for more information and instructions on submitting:

https://www.press.org/about/awards

The entries should be no more than five stories, written or assembled under deadline pressure, covering a single event or occurrence. Material should be submitted as originally presented. A letter describing how the reporting was done on deadline is encouraged. Supplemental material should be clearly marked. Entrants must also submit passwords if they are needed to access the material online.

Club members can submit entries free of charge, while non-members pay $60 per entry. The prize is one free year of membership. There is no cash award.

The winners will be honored at an awards banquet this summer.

Some of the other categories in the contest are political writing, foreign affairs coverage, news photos, newsletter journalism, coverage of the media business and best uses of online journalism techniques.

If you have questions, please contact Will Lester at wjlester@aol.com or call 410-271-7020.

