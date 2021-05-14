Deadline for Earnest Scholarship Only 6 Weeks Away

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech pioneer Earnest is offering $250,000 in student scholarships—and the deadline is only 6 weeks away! As a provider of student loans and refinancing options, the company has built a scholarship program to give back to the community they serve. The current round of scholarships is available for students enrolled in the upcoming Fall term at a Title IV U.S. university.

The deadline for applications is June 30, 2021. Each of the 50 winners will receive $5,000 for education-related expenses, such as tuition costs, books, and computers. The scholarship recipients are chosen through a random drawing and no GPA minimum or essay is required.

With student-centered financing at the core of its mission, Earnest understands the complexity (and hardship) that goes into financing education. As a result, cultivating opportunity is at the heart of how it does business. Now in the fourth round of scholarship distribution, for every student loan Earnest refinances, a percentage of the earnings are funneled toward the scholarship program.

Students, parents, guardians, and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Earnest Scholarship page for more information. For the application, there is a limit of one entry per student.

Students must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents to apply.

About Earnest

Founded in 2013 on the belief that financial responsibility should be rewarded with options and access to credit, Earnest offers education financing built with real people in mind. Foregrounding technology, data, and exceptional service, Earnest aims to provide affordable financial products to more people. A subsidiary of Navient, Earnest's lending products are built for a new generation as they prepare to tackle tomorrow's challenges.

Contact

Visit: https://www.earnest.com/student-loans/scholarship

Email: [email protected]

