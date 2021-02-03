NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City, http://www.nycLawFirm.com is helping New York victims of child sexual abuse seek the compensation and justice they deserve. However, the deadline for filing childhood sexual abuse cases is fast approaching on August 14, 2021!

Child sexual abuse has traumatic life-long consequences. It often takes years, or even decades, for sexual abuse victims to confront their feelings of fear, humiliation, and shame. By the time sexual abuse victims are ready to come forward, the time period to bring a lawsuit (known as the Statute of Limitations) may have passed. In 2019, New York State passed the Child Victims Act which extended the time period for victims of child sexual abuse to bring a lawsuit. New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until August 14, 2021 to bring a lawsuit, even if the case was previously time-barred by the statute of limitations.

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP is a law firm known for their compassionate representation of child sexual abuse victims. The New York child sexual abuse lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP understand that coming forward is very difficult. They will walk you through the process. They are sensitive to the concerns of their clients, like protecting their identity. They recognize that children who have experienced child sexual abuse are at increased risk for the following:

Alcohol Dependence

Drug Dependence

Depression

Anxiety

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Negative Self-Esteem

Increased Suicide Risk

Intimacy Issues

Trust Issues

Increased Instability in Relationships

Increased Risk of Sexual Problems

Eating Disorders

Sleeping Disorder

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP is committed to holding abusers and the institutions who protect them responsible. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP is currently fighting for victims of childhood sexual abuse against religious organizations, private and public schools, residential treatment facilities, schools for troubled children, camps, youth organizations and youth programs.

DON'T BE A VICTIM TWICE – CALL 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

It is important to have your case evaluated by the experienced child sexual abuse attorneys at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP before the August 14, 2021 deadline. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP's motto is "Don't Be A Victim Twice". Don't be a victim of child sexual abuse and then a victim of missing the August 14, 2021 deadline. The time to act is now.

If you or a loved one were the victim of a child sexual abuse or assault, contact the New York child sexual abuse attorneys at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP. They can help you obtain justice. Don't Be A Victim Twice". Call 1-800-Victim2 (1-800-842-8462) to schedule a confidential consultation with the child sexual abuse lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful.

Related Links

http://www.nycLawFirm.com

For more information contact:

Rob Greenstein

1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

Related Links

https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/

