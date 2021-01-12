Deadline for Globally Ranked Virtual Business Accelerator January 28th

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Top 5 Private Business Accelerator SEED SPOT is currently accepting applications for its Virtual Impact Accelerator, set to start on March 8th, 2021. This 6-week program will consist of twice-weekly live sessions that virtually connect participants with expert-led workshops and provide collaboration between founders. Additionally, online private investor events and public pitch experiences provide a national stage for ventures to gain recognition and following.

"Want to get excited about the future of our world? Meet the diverse network of SEED SPOT social impact entrepreneurs truly changing our communities and our planet! They go further, faster, in the Impact Accelerator, and receive lifetime support as alumni," says Lauren McDanell, VP of Programs. "I encourage any entrepreneur who is ready to reimagine their potential to join this diverse, effective cohort of changemakers."

The accelerator application is free to complete, and SEED SPOT does not take any equity in ventures that are selected. Rather than paying with equity, ventures invest $1,999 to cover up to three of their team members' participation in the transformative experience. Payment plans are considered by request. SEED SPOT's Impact Accelerator has a no obligation application process; accepted ventures will have the option to confirm participation after the selection process concludes.

In early 2020, in response to the global pandemic, SEED SPOT transitioned all entrepreneurship programs, previously taught in-person, to an online format. Since this pivot, SEED SPOT has run 3 virtual impact accelerators serving 59 entrepreneurs and received its highest participant ratings since its founding. Since March of last year, SEED SPOT has worked with 1,186 Entrepreneurs in a virtual format.

In 2020, SEED SPOT's entrepreneurial curriculum designed specifically for high school students was acquired by digital leader in education, Build.org.

Visit https://seedspot.org/spring-2021-impact-accelerator/ to apply for the program, or you can nominate an entrepreneur to the program here . SEED SPOT also hosts weekly virtual info sessions on Wednesdays from 2:00-2:30pm EST to answer questions about the program and share alumni stories.

Visit https://seedspot.org/press-release-seed-spot-impact-accelerator/ for the full press release.

