Deadline For Middle-School Students To Apply For Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships Is March 31

Touchstone Energy cooperatives across the state award more than 50 basketball camp scholarships to middle schoolers each year, which cover the costs for young men to attend the Roy Williams Basketball Camp at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and young women to attend the Wolfpack Women's Basketball Camp at N.C. State University in Raleigh.

At the camps, students stay overnight in campus dorms, learn fundamental basketball and life skills, and receive individual and group instruction from Division 1 coaches. Roy Williams, coach of the Carolina Tar Heel men's basketball team, and Wes Moore, coach of the Wolfpack women's basketball team, will direct the camps with the help of staff and current and former players.

To be eligible to win, students must be in the sixth, seventh or eighth grade during the 2018-2019 school year. Applicants must have permission from a parent or guardian to attend the overnight camp and must provide their own transportation to and from the camp if selected to attend.

Applications and more information are available at ncelectriccooperatives.com/community/sportsCamps.htm or by contacting Tonya Howard at (800) 662-8835. Applicants will be judged on academics, extracurricular activities and an essay. Winners are expected to be announced by May 1.

Since 2004, the Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships have provided a one-of-a-kind educational and athletic opportunity to our state's youth, reflecting Touchstone Energy's core values of accountability, integrity, innovation and commitment to community.

Driven by service and inspired by innovation, North Carolina's electric cooperatives are building a brighter energy future for 2.5 million North Carolinians. Beyond providing electricity, each of the 26 not-for-profit cooperatives is investing in their communities and delivering new energy solutions to improve quality of life for co-op members in 93 of North Carolina's 100 counties. To learn more, visit ncelectriccooperatives.com.

