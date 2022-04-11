Deadline for Taft University's 2022 Annual Duthoy Scholarship Program is Approaching

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Howard Taft University, a leader in distance education, emphasizes high quality education that is affordable and tailored for working professionals through regular tuition grants and flexible study. As advocates for accessible education, Taft University offers an Annual Duthoy Scholarship Program for their Doctor of Education (EdD) program.

Currently Taft's 22nd Annual Dr Roger J Duthoy Scholarship Program is accepting applicants until April 15, 2022. The program includes four different scholarships toward any of their EdD degree programs:

One winner will receive a scholarship covering 100% of tuition;

One winner will receive 75% off tuition; and

Two winners will receive 50% off tuition.

Taft University offers three Doctor of Education concentrations: Leadership & Administration, Educational Technology, and Charter School Administration. All of Taft's programs are offered 100% online in both Independent Study, and Directed Study formats that allow students to complete work from anywhere in the world. Faculty members offer one-on-one attention and have extensive experience in the field of education.

As stated above - applications are only being accepted for the scholarship program until April 15, 2022. Scholarship winners will be selected April 25, 2022. For a full list of requirements and necessary documents for the scholarship's application process, please visit Taft's scholarship information page or contact them directly at [email protected]. You can also find more information about Taft University's degree programs and application procedures on their website at www.Taft.edu.

Miss out on the scholarship opportunity? If applicants miss the April 15th deadline to apply for the scholarship program, Taft is also offering a tuition grant for their EdD programs. This grant opportunity offers 15% off standard tuition for students who enroll for their May 3, 2022 start date.

About William Howard Taft University:

For over four decades William Howard Taft University (www.Taft.edu) has offered distance learning graduate degree programs in business, education, public administration, and taxation to students throughout the world. Taft University is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The DEAC is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency.

