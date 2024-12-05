Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares

Investors who purchased more than $100,000 in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 21, 2025.

On November 22, 2024, an investor inNASDAQ: CELH shares filed a lawsuit against Celsius Holdings, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Celsius materially oversold inventory to PepsiCo, Inc. ("Pepsi") far in excess of demand, and faced a looming sales cliff during which Pepsi would significantly reduce its purchases of Celsius products, that as Pepsi drew down significant amounts of inventory overstock, Celsius Holdings' sales would materially decline in future periods, hurting Celsius Holdings' financial performance and outlook, that Celsius Holdings' sales rate to Pepsi was unsustainable and created a misleading impression of Celsius Holdings' financial performance and outlook, that as a result, Celsius' business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as indicated in defendants' statements between February 29, 2024 and September 4, 2024, and that consequently, defendants' statements regarding Celsius' outlook and expected financial performance were false and misleading at all relevant times.

