Deadline Looms for Federal Contractors to Protect $592 Billion in Revenue by Proving Their Employees are Vaccinated

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the deadline approaches for companies that provide services to the federal government to confirm all of their employees and subcontractors are vaccinated against COVID-19, these employers are under urgent pressure to find a way to manage this federal requirement. The legislation is part of the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force's guidance issued on Sept. 24, and outlines a Dec. 8 full vaccination deadline for all individuals working on or in connection with a covered federal contract. This Safety Guidance for Federal Contractors is enforced by the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council and supersedes any contrary state or local law or ordinance. The guidance affects millions of American workers who will need to roll up their sleeves in the imminent future to meet the early December deadline, particularly for those receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, which both require two doses to reach full vaccination status. For these employers, the stakes are significantly high: find a way to securely review and verify their employees' vaccines with a verifiable audit trail, or risk losing their valuable federal government contracts — valued at a total of $592 billion.

The administrative burden that employers are faced with in reviewing and verifying multiple vaccine and booster doses is tremendous, and involves navigating several state, federal and international privacy laws surrounding the protection of individuals' personal and medical data, including HIPAA, ADA, FCRA, Title VII, CCPA and GDPR. Complicating this situation is also the matter of a serious time crunch. Federal contractors must create acceptable guidelines for vaccine documentation submittal, train their admins on how to review and verify these documents, create an audit trail, and navigate medical and religious waivers. Or, they can turn to a long-established U.S. business that is providing overnight compliance.

CastleBranch is one of the leading providers of safe, secure verification of medical and vaccine documents in the United States, with an established method of managing vaccine proof and documentation for employers. During its 20+ year history, CastleBranch has collected, reviewed and stored more than 35 million medical documents, including vaccine verification, medical vaccine waivers and religious vaccine waivers. To prove vaccine or waiver status, individuals upload the required proof to CastleBranch's secure platform, where the company's team of experts review it to ensure It meets the required criteria and verify its authenticity. Once approved, copies of all vaccine and waiver documentation are available to the employer's COVID-19 Safety Coordinator, providing a secure and verifiable audit trail with no time commitment or administrative burden to the employer.

CastleBranch's compliance tracker system is an intuitive solution that allows for safe and secure tracking and management of multiple vaccine and booster doses, as well as medical and religious waivers, for companies with federal government contracts. As a consumer reporting agency, CastleBranch maintains strict compliance with state and federal personal data privacy regulations.

For more information, visit https://discover.castlebranch.com/industries/workforce/

About CastleBranch:

Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is an infectious disease screening and compliance management company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, tens of millions of individuals, and tens of thousands of employers, schools and healthcare facilities nationwide by verifying identity, tracking over 35 million medical documents, and helping individuals transition to and through professional life. CastleBranch has 25 years of experience, employs over 500 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.

Media Contact:

Daniel Schechtman

CastleBranch Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 910.723.4263 ext. 7164

SOURCE CastleBranch

Related Links

www.castlebranch.com

