DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 7, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) ("CTO" or the "Company") following the filing of a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CTO securities between February 18, 2021 through June 24, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired CTO securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 7, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

CTO, headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a real estate investment trust (REIT).

The lawsuit alleges that on June 25, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report accusing CTO of financial manipulation. The report claimed that CTO covered a $38 million dividend gap by significantly diluting its shares and excluding necessary recurring capital expenditures from its Adjusted Funds From Operations—a metric used to measure REIT profitability. It also claimed the Company used a "sham loan" to hide a major tenant failure at Ashford Lane, a key property.

Following this disclosure, CTO stock fell nearly 6%, closing at $17.10 per share on June 25, 2025.

