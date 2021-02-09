Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Lizhi, Inc. (LIZI)

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming March 22, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Lizhi Inc. ("Lizhi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2020 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").

Investors suffering losses on their Lizhi investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action

In January, 2020, Lizhi conducted its IPO, issuing 4.1 million ADSs priced at $11.00 per ADS.

On April 20, 2020, Lizhi admitted that before the IPO, as early as "late 2019," the COVID-19 pandemic was already negatively impacting its business.

Since the IPO, Lizhi shares are trading below $4 per share, or 63% below the IPO price.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the coronavirus was already ravaging China, the home base, principal market, and significant hub for Lizhi, its employees, and its customers; (2) the complications associated with the coronavirus were already negatively affecting Lizhi's business, as employees and customers contracted the virus, lost employment, or otherwise experienced difficulty in generating, publishing, and monetizing the content critical to Lizhi's platform; (3) even prior to the IPO, Lizhi employees and customers complained of, and to, Lizhi, which harmed the Company's reputation and financial condition and prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Lizhi ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than March 22, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

