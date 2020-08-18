Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (CMCM)

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 25, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Cheetah Mobile, Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM) securities between March 25, 2019 and February 20, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On February 21, 2020, before the market opened, Cheetah Mobile disclosed that its Google Play Store, Google AdMob, and Google AdManager accounts were disabled on February 20, 2020 "because some of the Company's apps had not been compliant with Google policies, resulting in certain invalid traffic."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.61, or nearly 17%, to close at $2.99 per share on February 21, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of Cheetah Mobile's apps were not compliant with the terms of its agreements with Google; (2) that, as a result there was a reasonable likelihood that Google would terminate its advertising contracts with the Company; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's ability to attract new users would be adversely impacted; (4) that, as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) that as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

