Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI)

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 10, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KNDI) securities between June 10, 2015 and March 13, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Kandi investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On this news, Kandi's share price fell $0.40 per share, or more than 10%, to close at $3.50 per share on November 14, 2016, damaging investors.

On March 13, 2017, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC revealing that its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2016 will need to be restated.

On this news, Kandi's share price fell $0.30 per share, or approximately 6%, to close at $4.05 per share on March 14, 2017, further damaging investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain areas in the Company's previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2016 required adjustment; (2) that in turn, the Company lacked effective controls over financial reporting; and (3) that as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kandi securities, you may move the Court no later than August 10 , 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Related Links

http://www.howardsmithlaw.com/

