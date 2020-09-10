Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA)

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 14, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRCA) securities between September 16, 2019 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Verrica investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsm[email protected].

On June 29, 2020, Verrica disclosed receipt of a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The letter identified certain deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements. Moreover, according to the Company, the FDA's information requests have included "a specific request related to a potential safety issue with the applicator that could arise if the instructions for use were not properly followed."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.06, or nearly 22%, to close at $11.01 per share on June 30, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's proprietary applicator used for VP-102 posed certain safety risks if the instructions were not properly followed; (2) that, as a result, Verrica would incorporate certain user features to mitigate the safety risk; (3) that the addition of the user feature would require additional testing for stability supportive data; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, regulatory approval for VP-102 was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verrica securities, you may move the Court no later than September 14, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Related Links

http://www.howardsmithlaw.com/

