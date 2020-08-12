Deadline To File Hurricane Irma Damage Claims Less Than One Month Away

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-year claim deadline to file an insurance claim for damage from Hurricane Irma is fast approaching. Policyholders have until September 10 to provide notice of a claim, supplemental claim, or reopened claim to their insurance company. This leaves less than a month for policyholders to take action to obtain their coverage benefits.

While Florida's Statute of Limitations for breach of a property insurance contract is five years from the date of loss, Florida statute 627.70132 says policyholders must notify their insurance company of their claim within three years after the hurricane first made landfall or the windstorm caused the covered damage. According to the statute, a supplemental or reopened claim "means any additional claim for recovery from the insurer for losses from the same hurricane or windstorm which the insurer has previously adjusted pursuant to the initial claim."

It is recommended that policyholders thoroughly examine their policy for any stipulations relating to notice of a loss. Some policies require "prompt" or "reasonable" notice, while others may require notice to be "immediate." It is important to understand the conditions of your policy applicable to providing notice to your insurer so that you do not lose your opportunity to file a claim.

If you need assistance with an insurance claim relating to damages sustained from Hurricane Irma, Merlin Law Group is here to help. Our firm has handled hurricane damage claims for over 35 years. We have assisted many of our clients with recovering their entitled coverage benefits under their policy. If your insurance company has delayed or denied your claim or has offered you an amount well below what you are entitled to, please contact Merlin Law Group.

"This statute and its meaning will get tested as a result of Irma claims that are still outstanding. The deadline is only helpful to insurance companies that will use it to deny otherwise benefits that are owed," said Chip Merlin, president of Merlin Law Group.

You can read more about this claim deadline in Merlin Law Group's blog.

Merlin Law Group offers Free Case Reviews for policyholders looking to file Hurricane Irma claims. With less than a month until the deadline to file, there is no time to waste. Policyholders may submit their Free Case Review here.

SOURCE Merlin Law Group, P.A.

Related Links

www.merlinlawgroup.com

