DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("Restaurant Brands" or "the Company") (NYSE: QSR) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 29, 2019 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 19, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Restaurant Brand's "Winning Together Plan" failed to improve sales and other key metrics for the Tim Hortons brand. The "Tims Rewards" program did not generate revenue growth, offsetting increased consumer traffic with promotional discounting. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Restaurant Brands, investors suffered damages.

