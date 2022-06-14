deadmau5 and Zytara Sign Multi-Year Deal to Bring Fans First-Ever Branded Banking Experience as part of Groundbreaking Partnership

This exclusive partnership between Zytara and deadmau5 demonstrates how branded banking experiences can be deployed by celebrities, brands, and influencers to deepen connection with their audience. By bringing together the world of entertainment and fintech in an engaging approach to payments, gaming and music. The deadmau5 branded banking app, provided by Zytara, makes it simple for fans to connect directly with deadmau5's online stores, merchandise, concerts, pop-ups and in-game purchases. The deadmau5 branded physical and virtual debit cards can be used at over 45 million merchants globally.

deadmau5 will also be joining the Zytara Advisory Board, continuing his unique commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology that is true to the artist's brand. deadmau5 is an expert in gaming and has a huge fanbase that attracts a broad demographic. His ability to integrate Zytara products within his streaming and online channels allows for engaging activations that hit multiple audiences. His fans will now have the ability to directly interact with his brand.

Al Burgio, Founder and CEO of Zytara, expressed, "deadmau5 is a pioneer in using innovative, new technologies in creative ways, which is why we see this relationship as more than a typical partnership. In addition to working with deadmau5 to develop the interactive and branded Zytara banking app, we are also welcoming him to Zytara's Advisory Board to help enhance the creative direction for Zytara moving forward."

deadmau5 shared, "I'm always on the look-out for ways to use technology to change experiences, which is why I was really excited when Zytara came my way—no one else is thinking about banking the way they are by making it easy to hold and transact in crypto, NFTs, and stablecoins, in addition to fiat currency. As a gamer and music artist who loves tech, Zytara has created a real user-friendly world for digital life."

About Zytara Inc.

Founded in 2019, Zytara is an innovative technology company building the digital financial institution of tomorrow, today. Zytara Labs, the company's full-service NFT production studio, supports musical artists, actors, gamers, sports teams, and other brands with the creation, sales, and marketing of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Zytara is also partnering with leading sports teams and other organizations to build tailored user experiences for their fans in Zytara's digital banking platform. Through the Zytara app, members can sign up for a spending account tailored to fans with branded physical and virtual debit cards. The Zytara Card is issued by Sutton Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. The Zytara App and Zytara Card are currently only available in the US. Zytara is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. For more information visit www.zytara.com

About deadmau5

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include

"Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza, "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner, "Hypnocurrency" with REZZ, "When The Summer Dies" with Lights and "hyperlandia" featuring Foster The People. In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo. For more information, visit: www.deadmau5.com

