"Deadpool & Wolverine" Scores Biggest IMAX Opening Weekend since 2022 With $36.5 Million Global Debut

Disney/Marvel's Merc with a Mouth Sets Slew of IMAX Records, including Biggest R-Rated and Biggest July Opening of All Time

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and Disney/Marvel notched another historic moment in their longstanding, successful partnership with the $36.5 million IMAX global debut of "Deadpool & Wolverine".

The highly anticipated team-up of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's signature superheroes delivered the eight biggest IMAX opening weekend of all time — headlining several milestones, including:

Biggest IMAX July opening ever

Biggest IMAX R-rated opening weekend ever

Biggest IMAX opening weekend of any movie since "Avatar: The Way of Water" (2022)

Biggest IMAX opening weekend of a Marvel movie since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021) and the fourth biggest IMAX Marvel opening of all time.

"'Deadpool & Wolverine' delivered one of the biggest IMAX opening weekends of all time — continuing our hot start to the third quarter and furthering our momentum ahead of a fantastic slate over the next several years," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "Kevin Feige and his team remarkably continue to break new creative ground, and we believe 'Deadpool & Wolverine' will only leave fans wanting more ahead of several highly anticipated Filmed for IMAX Marvel releases in 2025."

In North America, "Deadpool & Wolverine" opened to $19.1 million — good for 9.3% of the Domestic box office on approximately 1% of total screens — marking an impressive $46,000 per screen average in the United States and Canada. Internationally, "Deadpool & Wolverine" opened to $17.4 million with 21 international markets overall posted a top-five all-time IMAX opening weekend with the film. In China, "Deadpool & Wolverine" contributed $5 million in IMAX — 21% of the nationwide total on less than 1% of overall screens.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" debuted with the widest IMAX release ever, opening on 1,642 IMAX screens in 83 markets. The film will continue its run on the IMAX network into August, ahead of a fall slate that includes Filmed for IMAX titles "Joker: Folie á Deux" and "Venom: The Last Dance" in addition to "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," "Gladiator II," and "Wicked."

