Deako Named Gold Winner in Best in Biz Awards for Most Innovative Product of the Year

The company's second generation Smart Switch eases installation complexity and gives homeowners and builders a faster simpler path to smart lighting

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deako , the leading innovator in modular smart lighting, announced today that its second generation Smart Switch has been named a Best in Biz 2025 Gold winner in the Most Innovative Product of the Year Consumer category. Recognized by editors and reporters from top tier media outlets, the award honors Deako's breakthrough Magic Linking™ technology and its impact on simplifying and scaling smart lighting across new and existing homes.

Deako's second generation Smart Switch reshapes what smart lighting can deliver for consumers and builders by removing the complexity typically associated with multi way setup and allows homeowners to activate smart lighting functions in seconds without specialized skills. Combined with Deako's modular system and updated mobile app, the switch offers an intuitive path to personalization, energy savings and home security while providing builders a scalable smart home solution that reduces installation time and supports long term value. For the broader industry, this win represents a more accessible and future ready approach to connected smart living.

"For Deako, innovation means solving real problems and making it effortless for everyday households," said Derek Richardson, CEO and Founder of Deako. "Winning Gold in Best in Biz Awards is powerful validation that our team is building products that help future-proof homes in a smarter, safer and more personalized way, without adding complexity. The second generation Smart Switch and Magic Linking technology represent a major step forward for both homeowners and builders across the country. We're excited for continued momentum in 2026!"

For 15 years, Best in Biz Awards judges have evaluated entries from companies of all sizes and industries. This year's winners showcase forward thinking innovation across AI consumer technology sustainability workplace culture and home solutions. Judges for the 2025 program included contributors to Associated Press Barron's Consumer Affairs eWeek Forbes Globe and Mail Inc. MediaPost New York Times Ottawa Citizen and Wired.

Best in Biz Awards 2025 honors were presented across 100 categories including product innovation executive leadership company of the year environmental responsibility and customer experience. The full list of winners can be found at www.bestinbizawards.com/2025-winners . For more information about Deako please visit www.deako.com .

About Deako

Deako is a leading innovator in modular smart lighting systems. With a mission to enhance home ambiance convenience and security effortlessly, Deako's modular switches offer flexibility and simplicity for every home. The company collaborates with top builders including D.R. Horton Toll Brothers Maronda Homes and Stone Martin to bring the benefits of smart lighting to homeowners. Founded in 2015, Deako is headquartered in Seattle and has received recognition on the Inc. 5000, was named the number one Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been one of the most prestigious business awards programs in North America and remains the only independent awards program judged solely by writers and editors from top tier publications. Over the years, judges have represented outlets ranging from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have included innovative start ups local companies and global enterprises. Best in Biz Awards honors are presented in more than 100 categories including company product innovation executive and CSR. For more information visit www.bestinbizawards.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Deako